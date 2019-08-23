Tech CEO Drops Bomb Live on TV: I Spied on Trump For Comey and Strzok

Overstock founder and and former CEO Patrick Byrne resigned Wednesday from the company he took 20 years to build. Then he dropped a bomb on James Comey and his deep state actors at the FBI.

On Thursday, Patrick Byrne went on live TV to dismantle the FBI, saying he took orders from Peter Strzok during the 2016 presidential election to spy on Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and even Hillary Clinton.

Byrne said he played a role in a “political espionage” scheme to spy for the FBI and that his orders came from the very top of James Comey’s FBI.

He continued in a second TV interview on CNN, dropping words of wisdom and warning for his former handlers.

Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne says the FBI in 2015/2016 reached out to him and got him to help with law enforcement activities that turned out to be political espionage against Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Marco Rubio, and Ted Cruz



Byrne says the request came from Peter Strzok

TheBlaze report: Byrne said he was offered a billion dollar bribe to keep his mouth shut. He said his mentor Warren Buffet told him to resign from his CEO post and focus on publicizing the FBI scandal.

Byrne said he has detailed his ordeal of being “played” by the FBI to Attorney General William Barr and waited until Jeff Seesions was removed as attorney general to go public. He called Sessions a useless excuse of a man.

This story is developing. Watch the full interview here:



Byrne first made his bombshell announcement on Fox Business Network that Peter Strzok was the FBI operative who gave him orders during 2015 and 2016 as part of a deep state conspiracy, claiming, “I know much more than I should know.”

“And when they (the FBI) told me that they needed my help with this, and I thought I was doing, helping with legitimate law enforcement, I helped them. It turns out I was a tool in a game of political espionage. I didn’t know that. I only figured it out last summer. I thought that I was doing something legitimate and a tiny, little thing on the side. It took me a little bit of time away from the office, and it turns out it was political espionage. I only figured that out a year ago.”

Byrne was brought to tears discussing how his mentor, Warren Buffet, pressed him to come forward with what he knew, before disclosing that he was offered a $1 billion bribe to keep quiet. Byrne did not disclose the source of the bribe.

Thursday evening, Byrne went on Fox News echoing the same story he recalled to Fox Business Network. He told host Martha MacCallum that “the FBI is barely involved in this, it’s all the top,” before saying his orders came from since-fired FBI agent Peter Strzok, since-fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, since-fired FBI director James Comey, and others.