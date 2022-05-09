Tearful BLM Founder: Candace Owens Showed Up At My Mansion Demanding to Know Where the Donations Went

Candace Owens showed up at the multi-million dollar mansion of BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors and demanded to know how BLM spent hundreds of millions of dollars of donations, according to Cullors who took to Instagram yesterday in a flood of tears stating “this is not what I deserve.“
“She was demanding that I come outside,” said Cullors. The 38-year-old self-described Marxist went on to detail that Owens was there as a journalist investigating the BLM movement. Back in April, it was reported that the BLM organization purchased a $6 million home in California. Though the foundation claimed the house was meant as a space for black creators, not too many people bought that story — including Candace.
“It’s really unacceptable, and it’s dangerous,” started Cullors, “when Candace Owens, another black woman, who is actually working as a part of the right-wing agenda, comes outside of my house with cameras.”
Further into the video, Cullors broke down in tears when speaking about her safety. “What happened this morning is not safety,” she sobbed. “It’s not what i deserve.”
In response to Cullors’ video, Candace Owens posted her own video explaining the situation from her side. While inside the car with the camera crew, Owens stated, “This is insane. In real time right now, I am watching Patrisse Cullors do a live claiming that I went to her property and demanded to speak to her.“
Owens denied all of Cullors allegations. She claimed that she went to the property and politely asked the security guard if there was anyone they could speak to.
“Nobody asked us to leave,” started Owens, “… it was just me ringing the doorbell trying to speak to someone. He said absolutely nothing. He started recording us.” After that, Owens claimed they decided to leave.
The 33-year-old political commentator then accused Cullors of being afraid that the BLM will soon be exposed as fraudulent. She ended her video by asserting, “The truth shall set you free, or Candace Owens shall set you free, girl. Because I’m about to tell the truth.“
