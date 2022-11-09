Team Biden Bragged About Rigging Brazil Election Against Bolsonaro Before Election Day

Here we find ourselves again, two years after the 2020 stolen election, in a different country but with many of the same players.

Brazilian voters had their votes stolen from them by the millions on Sunday. President Bolsonaro had pulled even or even surged ahead of socialist rival Lula after barnstorming from Sao Paolo to Salvador. But following a series of technical anomalies, not to mention statistical impossibilities, Lula was declared the winner and Brazilian voters in their millions were disenfranchised by the global elite.

For the record, world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau and Jacinda Ardern – all WEF-aligned Young Global Leaders – were quick to congratulate Lula, before the counting had even stopped.

And if you thought the WEF team was premature in their congratulations, Team Biden actually bragged about rigging the Brazil election against President Bolsonaro before election day. The occult doctrine followed by these leaders is called “plain sight.” They just can’t help rubbing our noses in it.

The Liberal World Order is hard at work destroying norms, inverting our principles, and establishing a worldwide jurisdictional bureaucracy for law, medicine, and elections. This is a criminal conspiracy to turn citizens into serfs, presidents into governors, and nation-states into meaningless jurisdictional lines.

There is a great replacement afoot. Call the agents of this World Order whatever you want—globalists, luciferians, the cabal—but they don’t want sovereign states or nationalistic leaders. This is a threat to their technocratic plans for humanity’s future.

They exist in organizations, both secret society and public institutions, pruning dissidents and manufacturing a false perception of consensus as they guide us toward their ultimate plan. One of these infamous organizations, World Economic Forum, even bragged about conditioning young talent, helping them attain head of state positions, and picking their cabinets.

There’s a reason for this. One of the occult doctrines amongst these leaders is called “plain sight.” Maybe you’ve heard the phrase “hiding in plain sight” or “operating in plain sight?” They believe that they must tell you what they’re doing, in many cases, because of the karmic power it produces.

After international organizations and domestic non-profits cast doubt on election security measures favored by conservatives in the 2020 US Elections, they boasted about how they undermined election laws in various states, and ran coordinated stealth efforts, to change the turnout of the election to favor Democrats.

In the now infamous TIME piece entitled, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election,” Molly Ball (a favored scribe by American oligarchs), detailed how they were “fortifying” the election for Joe Biden.

That’s why the participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream–a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it.

Well, here we find ourselves again, two years later, in a different country but with many of the same players.

Just two days ago Foreign Policy, one of these magazines where the international order hides their symbols and forecasts their plans, admitted—and bragged—that Biden was involved in Brazil’s presidential election.

“How Team Biden Tried to Coup-Proof Brazil’s Elections,” reads the headline. Biden personnel from the White House, Defense Department, State Department, and CIA all took part in threatening the Bolsonaro administration in rare, escalatory diplomatic meetings. Then, they took their false narratives to the corporate media.

They did this to Trump too, using the perception that he was in control of his administration when really the bureaucrats were rogue when FBI Director Chris Wray and Christopher Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, used federal government resources to head off any lawful election challenges.

To make matters worse, Biden’s top brass, including CIA Director William Burns, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, all took turns threatening Bolsonaro for months during the election.

They wanted to boost socialist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by casting a shadow of election integrity concerns and threatening Brazil’s diplomatic status in the world.

In both Trump’s case and that of Bolsonaro, both men and their supporters have irrationally been accused of plotting coups—as heads of states, which is a serious departure from the word’s definition and universal use.

In this same piece international order stooges can’t help but draw the parallels themselves!

“There’s a parallel here with what we saw after the U.S. elections in 2020 and then Jan. 6—I think it’s made everyone’s antennae much more sensitive to these things,” said Matt Duss, a former top foreign-policy advisor to Sen. Bernie Sanders and an incoming fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

One of the reasons we know the 2020 election was illegitimate is that Joe Biden’s results had no down ballot success, a statistical improbability because of what we know about political science, behavior psychology, and down ballot participation rates. In fact, not one House Republican incumbent lost. House Republicans actually gained 14 seats in 2020.

What just happened in Brazil is “mathematically impossible,” says international politico Matthew Tyrmand. That was the same conclusion I came to November 4, 2020 here in America. I’ve been involved in over 111 federal elections. There’s never been one like the American election in 2020 or the Brazilian election in 2022. Voters don’t vote in those patterns and data has never been tabulated in these patterns. Mass uniformity in ballot returns is statistically improbable (read: impossible).

Yet, it only occurs in elections where nationalist leaders (like both President Donald J. Trump and President Bolsonaro) were supposedly deposed? Give me a break!

Unlike in America, Brazil enshrines in its constitution a military role in elections. If there is suspicion around an election, the military has oversight responsibilities it can invoke.

This election in Brazil must be audited. Those in the international order are undermining democracies in the name of saving, protecting, or fortifying them. They are the totalitarian monsters they pretend to be concerned with.

Worse, they are piss poor oligarchs to boot. They produce death, inflation, an energy crisis, and we are mere steps away from a nuclear world war.

Patriots everywhere must stand up for sovereign states, governments ruled by citizens not bureaucrats, and fair elections.

