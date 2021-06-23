Team Biden Blames Young Adults For Derailing Their Covid Vaccine Goals

The White House has been forced to extend its covid vaccine target past July 4 as their efforts are derailed by young adults.

Biden’s coronavirus advisers have admitted they will fall short of their goal of vaccinating 70 percent of American adults by the Fourth of July…..and say young American adults age 18-26 are to blame.

In a Tuesday press breifing Biden’s coronavirus adviser Jeff Zeints said: “The reality is many younger Americans have felt like Covid-19 [Chinese coronavirus] is not something that impacts them and they have been less eager to get the shot”



Breitbart reports: The Biden White House set a goal of getting 70 percent of American adults vaccinated by July 4th, but advisers admitted Tuesday they would fall short of that goal.

Dr. Anthony Fauci noted Biden’s goal was not the “end game,” noting he wanted Americans of all ages to get vaccinated, “particularly among the young” to help “crush” the coronavirus outbreak.

Fauci added that “any age of an unvaccinated person is someone we need to get vaccinated” even though they were concentrating on getting more younger Americans to get the vaccine.

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy compared the vaccination effort to the young people driving the civil rights movement and even America’s fight for independence in 1776.

“This generation of young adults has shown time and time again their incredible energy and power to drive change,” he said. “Today they have the power to get vaccinated … I believe they will rise to the challenge.”

Murthy blamed “misinformation” for raising doubts about the vaccine and spoke about efforts to get young people information about the vaccines.

He detailed officials using federal health officials holding interviews on Instagram and other social media platforms to reach young people. He also spoke about officials running ads for vaccine information on video game live streams, and celebrity PSAs on the radio.