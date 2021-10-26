Teachers Accused Of Child Abuse After Forcing Children To Tape Masks To Their Faces

Teachers at a middle school in Colorado Springs have been accused of child abuse after it emerged that they had forced pupils to tape their masks to their faces.

An investigation is underway after a sixth-grader from Chinook Trail Middle School sent a selfie to her mother with her mask taped to her face using blue painter’s tape.

She said that the mask mandate went into effect weeks ago and teachers have been enforcing it. ‘It’s a new thing, if we can’t keep our mask on our nose, we get taped,’ she told her Mother in a text message.

Summit News reports: According to Rylee, at least one other student was forced to perform the same humiliating and potentially dangerous procedure because the teacher insisted their masks were not being worn “properly.”

THREAD: Forcing kids to tape masks to their faces is CHILD ABUSE. It's happening in my backyard in Colorado Springs, according to one family. I spoke this morning with Stephanie M., mother of Rylee, a 6th grader at Chinook Trail Middle School in District 20, pictured here.



/1 pic.twitter.com/9tVmCBgPEy — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 18, 2021

Rylee’s mother asserted that forcing kids to muzzle themselves in increasingly uncomfortable ways could cause long term psychological damage.

“It’s developing some sort of mentality in our children where that kind of restraint over your face [is normal],” she said. “Your face is you, that is how people know you, they are just doubling down on hiding you and not letting you breathe, and it just conformity to the extreme.”

Another parent, Tori Skeldum, backed up her claims.

“[My daughter] said the teachers were wearing the masking tape around their wrists like bracelets and whenever someone’s mask would fall down they would tape them,” Skeldum said. “It’s sad that our world is coming to this and teachers would think it is ok.”

Officials at the Chinook Trail Middle School are now conducting an “internal investigation” into the incident.