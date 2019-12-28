TDS Sufferer Michael Moore Admits Trump Will Win Election

Far-left Hollywood documentarian Michael Moore has admitted that President Trump would win an election if it were held today.

During an interview with Amy Goodman of Democracy Now! Moore was asked if Trump would win in 2020. Moore confirmed: “I think if the election were held today.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: But the director predicted that the Democratic candidate for president would win the popular vote count by upwards of 5 million votes.

“Hillary won by 3 million popular votes. I believe whoever the Democrat is next year is going to win by 4 to 5 million popular votes. There’s no question in my mind that people who stayed home, who sat on the bench, they’re going to pour out, in California, New York and — you know, but also in Texas and whatever, I mean, places that Trump will probably win, but, yeah, there’s going to be a much higher percentage of people voting against him.”

That won’t help, though, because Hillary Clinton lost the Electoral College in a landslide, 304-227.

Moore said Trump’s support is as strong as ever.

“The problem is, if the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch,” he said. “In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before, because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose, because they watched his behavior. So they are voracious in their appetite for Donald Trump. That’s the bad news.”

But Moore said Democrats have to make sure they don’t nominate “another Hillary Clinton,” who was wildly unpopular.

“What we have to do is we have to make sure we don’t give them another Hillary Clinton to vote for,” he said. “The Democrats who are encouraging moderation, go to the center — you know, ‘Let’s not upset the angry white guys’ — that’s really what it is.”

“Ninety thousand wanted to send a message to the Democratic Party: ‘You forgot us a long time ago out here, and we will not put up with this anymore. We’re not going to vote for Trump, but we’re not going to tolerate you sending us another Republican-lite Democrat,’” Moore said.

“If we go that route, it’s guaranteed we will lose the Electoral College,” Moore added. “We will win when we put somebody on that ballot that excites the base — women, people of color, young people. When they wake up that morning and they feel the way that many of us, many of you watching, felt the morning that you were going to — in 2008, and you were going to get to go and vote for Barack Obama.”

“That feeling has got to happen in the 18-to-35-year-old demographic,” he said. “It has to happen with people of color and with women. We already feel that way. They already feel that way. It’s just: Will they come out and vote for a centrist, moderate candidate. I don’t think that is going to happen. They’re going to come out and vote for the fighter, for the person that shares their values.”

Moore has been accurate in his predictions before. In July 2016, he predicted that the reality TV billionaire would soon be moving into the White House, penning a piece headlined, “5 Reasons Trump Will Win.”

Let’s face it: Our biggest problem here isn’t Trump – it’s Hillary. She is hugely unpopular — nearly 70% of all voters think she is untrustworthy and dishonest. She represents the old way of politics, not really believing in anything other than what can get you elected. That’s why she fights against gays getting married one moment, and the next she’s officiating a gay marriage. Young women are among her biggest detractors, which has to hurt considering it’s the sacrifices and the battles that Hillary and other women of her generation endured so that this younger generation would never have to be told by the Barbara Bushes of the world that they should just shut up and go bake some cookies. But the kids don’t like her, and not a day goes by that a millennial doesn’t tell me they aren’t voting for her. No Democrat, and certainly no independent, is waking up on November 8th excited to run out and vote for Hillary the way they did the day Obama became president or when Bernie was on the primary ballot. The enthusiasm just isn’t there. And because this election is going to come down to just one thing — who drags the most people out of the house and gets them to the polls — Trump right now is in the catbird seat.