Taylor Swift Vows to Turn Millions of Fans Against ‘Sinister’ Republicans

Trump-hating pop princess Taylor Swift has vowed to use her music to turn millions of fans against “sinister” Republicans and get them to vote for Democrat candidates instead.

After getting political in the 2018 midterm elections, the far-left singer says she wants to “stoke fires politically” for the upcoming elections.

In an interview with Variety published Tuesday, Swift explains that dipping her toes into Trump-bashing politics helped shape her new song, “Only the Young.”

Breitbart.com reports: The Grammy-winner also took aim at conservative politicians during the interview, describing their stances on certain policies as “sinister” and “so dark.”

Swift specifically criticized Republican politicians for their stance on policies like the Employment Non-Discrimination Act.

“When you’re saying that certain people can be kicked out of a restaurant because of who they love or how they identify, and these are actual policies that certain politicians vocally stand behind, and they disguise them as family values, that is sinister. So, so dark,” the singer said.

“I was really upset about Tennessee going the way that it did, obviously. And so I just wanted to write a song about it,” Swift told Variety.

“I didn’t know where it would end up. But I did think that it would be better for it to come out at a time that it could maybe hopefully stoke some fires politically and maybe engage younger people to form their own views, break away from the pack, and not feel like they need to vote exactly the same way that people in their town are voting.”

Variety reported that Swift’s new song is heard over the end credits of the Netflix documentary.

The song reportedly features lyrics that reference the 2018 midterms: “You did all that you could do / The game was rigged, the ref got tricked / The wrong ones think they’re right / We were outnumbered — this time.”

Taylor Swift told the trade publication that “Only the Young” probably won’t be released as a single.

“I don’t see it as a single,” Swift said. “I just see it as a song that goes with this film. I don’t see it as a ‘let’s go make a music video and try to see what this does at radio’ single.”

For years, Swift declined to talk about her political beliefs. But the singer has since become a vocal supporter of the Democrat Party, using her vast social media following to promote Democrat candidates and lash out at conservatives.

In 2018, she published a statement on Instagram in which she criticized Republican Marsha Blackburn, who would eventually win her race for the U.S. Senate.

The statement is at the center of a sequence in Miss Americana that shows Swift arguing with her father and business associates.

“For 12 years, we’ve not got involved in politics or religion,” an unnamed associate says in the documentary, according to Variety.

The singer’s father reportedly says, “I’ve read the entire [statement] and … right now, I’m terrified. I’m the guy that went out and bought armored cars.”

Despite the backlash, Swift told Variety that she wants to remain politically outspoken.

“Using my voice to try to advocate was the only choice to make. Because I’ve talked about equality and sung about it in songs … but we are at a point where human rights are being violated,” she said.