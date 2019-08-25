Taylor Swift: I’ll Do ‘Everything I Can for 2020’ Against ‘Disgusting’ Trump

Taylor Swift has promised to do “everything I can for 2020,” including using her “influence” against President Trump and his “disgusting rhetoric.”

In an interview with The Guardian, the Trump-hating popstar declared that she wants a President who is pro-abortion and slammed Trump for tearing America apart.

“We’re a democracy – at least, we’re supposed to be – where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate,” she told the newspaper.

“I really think that [Trump] thinks this is an autocracy.”

Swift accused Trump of using “all the dirtiest tricks in the book” to win the 2016 election. She also described the atmosphere as “gaslighting the American public into being like, ‘If you hate the president, you hate America.’”

Foxnews.com reports: The star also vowed “do everything I can for 2020” and made it clear she’s “pro-choice.”

“I just can’t believe this is happening,” she added, referencing newly enacted laws restricting abortions in states like Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

Swift broke her political silence last October in a lengthy Instagram post ahead of the 2018 midterm election.

In it, she encouraged her 112 million followers to vote for Democrat Phil Bredesen for U.S. Senate from Tennessee, and also for Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat who was running for re-election. Her post was also highly critical of Republican Marsha Blackburn, who defeated Bredesen in the election

Earlier this year, the star explained that it was her responsibility to use her platform to influence people.

“Invoking racism and provoking fear through thinly veiled messaging is not what I want from our leaders, and I realized that it actually is my responsibility to use my influence against that disgusting rhetoric. I’m going to do more to help. We have a big race coming up next year,” she wrote in an essay for Elle.