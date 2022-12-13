Taxpayer Watchdog Group Accuse Fauci Of ‘Abusing His Authority, Science & Taxpayers’

The animal rights and taxpayer watchdog group White Coat Waste Project (WCW) say that Dr. Anthony Fauci “abused his authority, science and taxpayers” while he was head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
This is the same watchdog group that blew the lid off the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab.
Breitbart reports: Responding to Twitter head Elon Musk calling to prosecute Fauci, WCW identified Musk as joining the “growing majority of Democrats and Republicans across the US, the FBI, and scientists who believe that taxpayer-funded animal experiments in Wuhan caused the COVID pandemic.”
Tristan Daedalus, WCW’s Government Affairs Director, noted that WCW stood as the “very first organization to expose NIH’s wasteful spending for gain-of-function animal experiments in Wuhan” and noted that they have “watched for years as Anthony Fauci has abused his authority, science and taxpayers — and even lied to Congress — to cover-up his role in recklessly funding dangerous coronavirus experiments on animals at a lab run by the Chinese Communist Party.”
“Since early last year, WCW polls have found that 75% of taxpayers want the lab leak investigated and for subpoenas to be issued, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have pledged to finally investigate COVID’s origins,” he continued.
“Hopefully, Congress can get the truth on how the pandemic really started and hold Fauci and other officials accountable for a cover-up that has prevented the world from knowing so we can avoid another,” Daedalus added.
WCW’s statement follows Musk making waves over the weekend after writing on social media, “My pronouns are “Prosecute/Fauci.” He later added Fauci “lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people.”
