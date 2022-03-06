Taron Egerton Collapses On Stage During Opening Night Of New West End Show

Actor Taron Egerton was forced off stage at the Ambassadors Theatre in Leicester Square on Saturday night after he suddenly collapsed during his performance.

Egerton is best known for playing Eggsy in Kingsman and Elton John in Rocketman.

The 32-year-old star had completed three quarters of the play opposite “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey when he passed out on stage.

The Independent reports: According to crowd members at London’s Ambassadors Theatre, one of Egerton’s co-stars stopped the opening night performance and a safety curtain went down, leaving the audience sat around waiting for an update on his health.

On Twitter, an audience member said that a doctor from the crowd rushed to the stage to help him.

After a 40-minute break, in which the production team “assessed the situation”, the play’s director, Marianne Elliott, came on stage to reassure revellers that Egerton was “absolutely fine”.

However, Elliott said that his understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson, would continue in his place for the remaining 15 minutes.

Audience member Sue Nelson wrote on Twitter that the news that Egerton was alright received “huge applause”.

A statement from the play’s production read: “During this evening’s first preview of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre, Taron Egerton fainted towards the end of the performance.

“A doctor who was in the audience attended to Taron immediately after the incident, and whilst he felt fine, it was decided that Taron’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson would continue in the role to complete the performance.”