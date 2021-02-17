Talk Radio Legend Rush Limbaugh Dies Of Cancer Aged 70

Rush Limbaugh, the pioneer of conservative talk radio who influenced Republican politics in the US for decades, lost his battle with lung cancer and passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 70.

Limbaugh’s wife Kathryn made the announcement on his radio show on Wednesday. “It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer” Katheryn said, adding “Rush will forever be the greatest of all time”

RT reports: In January 2020, Limbaugh had told his audience that he had stage IV lung cancer and might be absent from the air for treatment. He was not expected to survive. The following month, President Donald Trump honored him with the Medal of Freedom, which the surprised radio host received from the first lady during the State of the Union speech.

Limbaugh started his radio show in 1988, going into syndication on 56 stations. It has since expanded to over 600 stations and had up to 27 million weekly listeners. He pioneered the field of conservative talk radio, becoming a beloved figure on the Republican side of the US political divide – and a reviled one among the Democrats.

His fan base was known as “Dittoheads,” as they would say “ditto” when agreeing with Limbaugh’s arguments.

We will miss you Rush.



You helped make America Great again.



May God Bless your Soul and give your Loved Ones Strength. #MegaDittosForever pic.twitter.com/aoquH7PAN0 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) February 17, 2021

Critics and fans alike agree that Limbaugh’s influence on US politics and public discourse was substantial.

Rush Limbaugh's influence on the trajectory of US media and politics in the past 30 years is almost impossible to adequately articulate — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 17, 2021

He was admitted into the Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and won five Marconi Awards for “Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting,” among other honors.

Limbaugh smoked cigars for decades. In 2001, he went deaf due to an autoimmune condition. He avoided what would be a death knell for a radio host’s career by receiving a bionic cochlear implant. Two years later, he went into rehab for an addiction to prescription opioids. He came back to radio, however, and championed Trump during the 2016 campaign and afterward.

In his last broadcast of 2020, he rejected president-elect Joe Biden’s description of America’s “darkest days” still being ahead and argued it is no time to panic, and “it will never be time to give up on the United States,”

He also said he hadn’t expected to be alive still. “I wasn’t expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December,” he had said. “And yet, here I am, and today, got some problems, but I’m feeling pretty good today.”