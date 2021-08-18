Taliban Troll Biden on Twitter by Posing With Ice Cream

The Taliban sent Biden a message on Tuesday by posing with ice cream cones – in a photo-op designed to mock the U.S. president.

Here it is:

Summit.news reports: The message is clear. They know Biden is a weak, mentally disabled joke of a man, and they have zero fear of America under his leadership.

This is the image Biden has projected to America’s enemies.

Besides which ice cream flavor he orders, do you think Joe Biden really gets to decide anything himself? pic.twitter.com/RW6WBmCeHI — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 12, 2021

During a “press conference” in which Taliban leaders took questions from reporters (something Joe Biden refused to do Monday) they even commented that free speech in America is under more threat than in Afghanistan owing to the administration’s use of Facebook to censor dissent, and general big tech erosion of freedom of expression:

When pressed on the issue of free speech, Taliban spokesman points to Facebook's and Big Tech's censorship of Americans. pic.twitter.com/vi8kktLFgV — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2021

Biden waited and waited until Kabul had been overrun by the Taliban and chaotic images started to emerge before he finally said anything to the American people on the matter.

Sources also claim that Biden tried to get Kamala Harris to deal with the situation while he was at Camp David.

Shade War going hot – Kamala refused a request to do a presser today. Said she was focused on Haiti not Afghanistan. Now staffers for the rival teams have been openly fighting all day, per WH official — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 16, 2021

National Security advisor Jake Sullivan also admitted Monday that Biden has not spoken to any foreign leaders on the issue.

Indefensible. Shameful. A dereliction of the office of the Presidency. https://t.co/BCwg7r9IBe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 17, 2021

Biden later apparently spoke to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

NEW: Biden spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about Afghanistan, the White House says.



Readout of that conversation: pic.twitter.com/tBZMMvK2Pb — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 17, 2021

Pentagon Spokeman John Kirby admitted that the adminisatrion has no idea how many Americans are trapped in Afghanistan:

Biden administration spokesman John Kirby admits they don’t know the number of Americans in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/6y3HoUyfJ0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2021

After telling Americans there to shelter in place and not go to the airport, Americans were advised Tuesday to try to get to the airport, but that they are essentially on their own:

The below note went out this afternoon to American citizens requesting to be evacuated from Afghanistan, @alanacbs reports. It instructs people to come to Hamid Karzai Intl Airport in Kabul, but says the US govt cannot guarantee their safety as they make the trip. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rgEyjGup4K — Sara Cook (@saraecook) August 17, 2021

American citizens are told they are on their own in Afghanistan.



Joe Biden has failed us. https://t.co/v5fpCBajiv — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 17, 2021

The White House also said it cannot guarantee the safe evacuation of all Americans:

Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki can’t offer any guarantee that all Americans will be evacuated from Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/0XKueyBXCg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2021

What kind of pathetic leadership is this?