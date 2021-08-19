Taliban To Resume Executing Gay People in Afghanistan – Biden Silent

The Taliban are to resume the brutal executions of gay people in Afghanistan following Biden’s botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.

New photos have emerged showing Taliban terrorists parading gay men through the streets tarred in black and with nooses around their necks – a dire warning to LGBT people of what is about to come.

The barbaric Islamic group first seized control of the country in 1994 led by former mujahideen commander Mohammad Omar.

The Taliban notoriously imposed strict punishments, including stoning suspected adulterers, women and gay people and carrying out public executions against them.

Women were barred from working, girls were prohibited from attending school.

Most of that changed when the US entered the country in 2001.

Now the Taliban is in control again, it’s just a matter of weeks, maybe days, before they revert to their old, barbaric ways.

Nzherald.co.nz reports: In a sign of things to come, a photo on social media showed the owner of a beauty salon painting over posters depicting women.

Iraqi-American activist Sarah Idan described it as a “new dark era for women”.

My heart is so heavy. It feels like 36 million pounds and then some 😢💔 — Shabana Basij-Rasikh (@sbasijrasikh) August 15, 2021

Afghan journalist Bilal Sarway shared footage of men tarred in black with nooses around their necks. They were dragged through the streets by armed gunmen.

The images were dubbed “horrific” and “medieval”.

The black make-up is considered a warning to offenders. Recidivists risk having a hand cut off.

The situation could be dire for LGBT individuals in the country. A Taliban judge pronounced last month that the penalty for homosexuality would be death under its rule.

“There are only two penalties for gays: Either stoning or he has to stand behind a wall that falls on him. The wall must be 2.5 to 3 metres high,” the judge told German newspaper Bild.

The Taliban is expected to announce the restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan imminently.

It has pledged there will be a peaceful transfer of power and promised its fighters would not enter people’s homes or interfere with businesses.

The Taliban has also reportedly offered an “amnesty” to people who worked with the Afghan government or foreign forces.

There have been reports however, of brutal tactics in areas the Taliban has seized in recent days including revenge killings.