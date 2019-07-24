Taking Back Israeli Occupied Golan Is A Priority, Syria Tells UN

Syria has told the United Nations that it considers taking back the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights a priority.

Syria’s envoy to the UN, Bashar al-Ja’afari, made the remarks to a UN Security Council session on Tuesday, according to the official Syrian Arab News Agency.

Press TV reports: Damascus would endeavor to retake the territory — which has been occupied by Tel Aviv since 1967 — “through all means, which are guaranteed by the international law,” the agency cited him as saying.

Tel Aviv, the official said, keeps looting the properties of the Golan’s residents in order to expand its illegally-built settlements there.

“Israeli continued occupation of Arab lands represents the most dangerous challenge to the credibility and prestige of the international law’s rules and conventions,” the ambassador said.

He also took the Security Council to task for failing to implement the resolutions it passes against the Israeli regime’s continued occupation of Arab territories.

Some countries, he said, take advantage of this failure to bolster the regime’s aggressive behavior, he noted, in a pointed reference to the United States.

Washington has endorsed the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, and recognized East Jerusalem al-Quds in the occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank as the regime’s “capital.”

Ja’afari denounced the US’s pro-Israeli measures as an attempt at reversing realities and disavowing legal obligations.

He finally said Tel Aviv continued to attack the Syrian territory as means of invigorating anti-Damascus terrorists.