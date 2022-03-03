T-Mobile Just Admitted They Are Openly Censoring Conservative’s Text Messages

As though Big Tech and fact checkers haven’t ruined the internet enough, completely dismantling it’s original libertarian ethos in favor of protecting the elites and major corporations, T-Mobile has now stepped up to the plate and boasted that it is censoring private text messages sent by conservatives.

AI is now being used by major tech companies to censor and control what you can see, read, and discuss online. It’s called narrative-shaping and it is dystopian and evil.

Similar to the censorship by human editors and fact checkers on social media, radicals who have been empowered to block or tag information they subjectively don’t like, are increasingly stopping the flow of information through the Internet.

And now T-Mobile has joined other big tech companies by censoring content sent in private text messages between adults. The T-Mobile network is actively stripping out news links messages, behaving just like the apparatchiks in Soviet Russia.

Under T-Mobile’s censorious new regime, conservative news links sent to a family member or friend will not be received. Censored links will be quietly and deceitfully removed. The intended recipient of the text will not even know the links were removed.

Fascist T-Mobile just admitted they are censoring private text messages sent by conservatives in a letter to the Missouri Attorney General.

“They said it was a mistake, but these mistakes seem to go only one way,” said Schmitt.

The Attorney General vowed to continue to fight side by side with Americans to ensure their constitutional rights are not being trampled. “The core issue is freedom and liberty for the individual,” says Schmitt.

The alternative news website Gateway Pundit excels at getting the inside scoop on anything from political concerns to Covid whistleblowers.

In 2021, The Gateway Pundit was ranked among the top 250 websites in the country and had over 900 million page views. That is why, in various states throughout the country, Fascist T-Mobile smart devices are banning links to all of The Gateway Pundit’s articles.

As it is, the Left is currently and silently banning some of the most important truth news on the world from being conveyed through smartphone lines, reminiscent of Soviet Russia’s censorship and rewriting of history.

Take a look at this message sent by T-mobile to a customer, admitting that T-mobile’s actions violate his freedom!

One of The Gateway Pundit’s readers named “Mark from Louisiana” contacted Fascist T-Mobile via chat service and was sent a link to a Reuters article on an FCC decision on text censorship.

On Friday, a Gateway Pundit reader sent them an email.

Hi. I live in Louisiana but I have a 949 area code phone from when I lived in California. When I try sending a text with your website link in it, the link does not go through to my friends and family. My sister is in the 225 area code and she can send the link to me without it being blocked. Just thought I would let you know. Thanks. Mark

The Gateway Pundit then asked Mark to send more information about it:

Hi Jim. In one of the screenshots, you can see where my sister tried to send me your website link four times but I never got it. The other two screenshots it shows me sending a link to one of your articles, that’s the one with the picture of the fox in it. In the other screenshot from my sister it shows that she never received the link. The text message it still has the fox in it. I hope this helps. But what I realized is it’s actually just my boost Fascist T-Mobile carrier that’s blocking your links. I have a friend in the 949 area code and he was able to send it to his wife, however, I can only receive it in a group text. Let me know if you have any more questions. Thanks. Mark

And here is what she received. The Gateway Pundit link has been “disappeared.”

The Gateway Pundit has published countless Fascist T-Mobile customer screenshots proving their news links are being blocked, erased, and not-to-be-spoken-about. Customer service at Fascist T-Mobile can’t fix it, they say. They won’t. The ban is coming from the top. There are lots of cases of this happening in Virginia and Pennsylvania right now. It’s also frequent when Fascist T-Mobile users send TGP links via TEXT to people with Apple devices on the Verizon network.

According to the Gateway Pundit:

On Monday, February 14th, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt informed Fascist T-Mobile that an investigation has been launched in Missouri against Fascist T-Mobile following their censorship of conservative viewpoints and the violations of their “WebGuard” software.

On Friday, the Missouri Attorney General’s office got back with our attorney. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt received a response from T-Mobile.

Fascist T-Mobile ADMITTED that users sharing links of Gateway Pundit articles were BLOCKED.

However, The Fascist T-Mobile customer service supervisors instructed to blame Evil Google or you for the inability to send TGP links, insisting that this was because of a glitch in the spam filters, but who would believe that?

Well, it is very important for the Democrats to hide all of their evil ways, including information about scandals, Covid, government tyranny, money laundering, vaccine-induced deaths, and child trafficking.

Fascist T-Mobile has joined the Stalin-style censorship of truth news now. They are “all in” for blocking the most important news from being communicated – news that reveals the new Communism rule in America that wants complete tyrannical control and depopulation schemes in full effect. That is why not ONE single supervisor at Fascist T-Mobile has offered to lift the block of TGP texted links. They just blame anything else and act dumbfounded.

“Have you tried turning your phone off and back on again sir/ma’am?”