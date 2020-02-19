‘Systematic Pattern of Theft and Fraud’: Veteran Democrat Lawmaker Arrested On 28 Corruption Charges

Democrat state Rep. David Nangle (D-Mass.) has been arrested on a string of corruption charges and is facing decades in prison if convicted on dozens of charges including brand fraud and making false statements.

FBI and IRS agents arrested the veteran Democrat lawmaker Tuesday at his home just north of Boston.

Prosecutors alleged that Rep. Nangle, a 59-year-old Democrat and member of the House Ethics Committee, raided his campaign account of more than $70,000 to sustain his gambling habit, bilked a local bank out of more than $300,000 in loan money he wasn’t qualified to receive, and cheated the IRS out of tens of thousands of dollars, reports the Boston Globe.

The U.S. Attorney of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling accused Nangle of a “systematic pattern of theft and fraud” going back years.

“Corruption can be easy and tempting for state level elected officials, but here, Rep. Nangle went beyond that,” stated Lelling. “This was not a momentary lapse of judgment or a technical foul, this was a systematic pattern of theft and fraud going aback to at least 2014.”

Rep. Nangle appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to 28 charges, including bank fraud and making false statements. His bond has been set at $25,000 and he could face decades in prison if convicted.