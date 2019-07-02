Syria’s President Assad Vows To Support Iran Against All Threats & Acts Of Aggression

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says his country fully supports Iran against all threats and acts of aggression, which contravene international law.

Iran is one of Assad’s strongest allies and its fighters have backed Syrian government forces during the country’s eight-year war.

The Syrian leader told Iran’s Assistant Foreign Minister that Damascus stood by Tehran and its people against all threats.

Last month Russia also vowed to defend its ally Iran as tensions between the US and the Islamic Republic continued to escalate

Press TV reports: Speaking during a meeting with Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant on special political affairs to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Damascus on Tuesday, Assad underscored his country’s backing for Iran and its leadership, stating that Syria defends Iranians’ strive for their rights and stands by them against all threats and acts that violate the basis of the international law.

Assad was then briefed on the developments concerning the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), following the US departure from the 2015 agreement, and Washington’s latest escalatory moves in the Middle East region.

The two sides also exchanged viewpoints on Syria’s counter-terrorism campaign, counterattacks to assaults being carried out by foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorist groups positioned in Syria’s embattled northwestern province of Idlib, initiatives for a political solution to Syria’s crisis, the next round of Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan, as well as the latest regional and international developments.

Khaji, for his part, pointed to the deeply-rooted relations between Tehran and Damascus, emphasizing that Iran is determined to bolster such ties in all areas in order to serve the interests of both nations.

The Iranian nation and government will continue to support Syria until it liberates all its territory and rebuilds what has been destroyed by the war, he pointed out.

Separately, the Iranian official met and held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem.

They stressed the need for enhanced coordination and consultations between the two countries regarding upcoming international meetings on the political process in Syria, and all-out promotion of bilateral relations.

The two officials then discussed the recent regional developments, and the US economic terrorism against Syria and Iran.