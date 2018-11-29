Syrian Air Defense Shoots Down Several ‘Hostile Enemy Targets’

The Syrian military shot down “hostile enemy targets” south of Damascus on Thursday night, according to reports by state media.

A Syrian military source said: our air defense systems repelled an attack by several enemy targets over the al-Kiswah area in the south of the country and shot them down”

The report from the SANA news outlet did not specify the “enemy” that was targeted, but according to local reports the downed targets were Israeli missiles which were attacking the positions of Iranian proxy militias in southern Syria.

Press TV reports: The Syrian Air Force activated its air defenses on Thursday night to repel an apparent attack in Kiswah town, south of capital Damascus, early reports suggested.

Syrian state media cited a military source but did not specify what the target was or where it came from.

Unofficial sources stated on social media that the attack was carried out by Israeli fighter jets and targeted what was described as “Iranian communication bases.”

Other sources reported that objects had fallen from the sky near Harfa village but it was not clear if it was an intercepted missile or debris from an interceptor missile.

More details to follow