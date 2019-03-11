Syria Vows To Attack Israel If It Doesn’t Leave The Golan Heights

Syria has vowed to attack Israel unless it withdraws from the Golan Heights

Syria notified Israel via United Nations diplomatic channels that it was prepared to go to war if Israel does not leave the Golan Heights.

Syria’s deputy foreign minister said “We are also not scared away by its [Israel’s] supporters who are helping to perpetuate the occupation of the Golan”, while also warning that they would respond with force should Israel continue its attacks on Syria.

Last month the Syrian Army solidified its hold over its side of the occupied Golan after defeating al-Qaeda and ISIS groups who had held the Quneitra area for years prior during the Syrian war.

The Jerusalem Post reports: Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad submitted an official warning to the head of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) Kristin Lund, in what seemed to be an attempt to prevent official US recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan.

Blue and White party politicians Gabi Ashkenazi, Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz and Moshe Ya’alon visited the Golan Heights on Monday and vowed never to give it up.

“We will increase the numbers of residents in the Golan, sending a resounding message to all – we will never relinquish the Golan Heights,” Gantz said.

“We will enlist the support of the US and the international community to promote Israel’s interests on our northern border,” he added.

“We have a historical right to it and it is a strategic asset,” Lapid said, adding that “we will never give up the Golan Heights. It is ours and it will stay ours.”