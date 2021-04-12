Sylvester Stallone Sends Liberal Fans Into A Frenzy After Joining Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club

Liberals have gone into meltdown mode on social media after it was reported that Sylvester Stallone had joined former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Stallone’s name started trending on Twitter Monday after the actor’s new $200,000 membership to the private resort was revealed by Page Six.

RT reports, that now some Trump critics are threatening to boycott all of Stallone’s work, including the iconic ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’ movies.

“I was such a “Rocky” fan for I, II, & III… Never will watch another one, nor any other Sly Stallone movie again,” tweeted one user, while another said Stallone was trying to “knock out” democracy, a “fight he won’t win.”

Sylvester Stallone watches Donald Trump incite a terrorist attack upon our nation and now wants to support Trump even more. https://t.co/NB2OS3MdP8 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 12, 2021

Well, there goes another entertainer from my favorites list,” weighed in a supporter of President Joe Biden, while others called Stallone “a zero” and “a white supremacist,” and claimed the actor had experienced “too many blows to the head.”

Today’s Hollywood scoring: Will Smith is a hero and Sylvester Stallone is a zero. Smith and Apple Studios pull out of film project in Georgia. Stallone supports criminal ex-president by joining Mar-a-Lago. Thank you Will. Shameful Sly. Let’s spread the word. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) April 12, 2021

And Sylvester Stallone outs himself as a white supremacist by supporting one. — curt (⧖) (@audiblevideo) April 12, 2021

Too many blows to the head… https://t.co/C0JRil1NFe — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 12, 2021

Republicans and Trump supporters, however, praised Stallone for going against the Hollywood grain, calling him a “legend” and thanking him “for not caving into The Hollywood cancel culture!”

Thank you Stallone for not caving into The Hollywood cancel culture! You are better than they are and we ALL know it! — Stephdixie (@stephdixie) April 12, 2021

I’m glad to see an incredible actor standing up with the Greatest President Ever,” one particularly enthusiastic user declared.

Stallone’s relationship with Trump has never been a secret. In 2018, the actor was photographed with the then-president in the White House Oval Office as Trump posthumously pardoned boxer Jack Johnson for transporting his white girlfriend over state lines in 1913. The pair were also photographed hanging out together as far back as 1997.

“I love Donald Trump,” said Stallone in 2016 when Trump was running for the presidency, calling him “a great Dickensian character” who is “bigger than life,” though in other interviews Stallone said he did not vote, would not call himself a Republican and didn’t want to be involved in politics. In 2019, he also called then-presidential candidate Joe Biden a “great guy.”

Stallone reportedly bought a $35 million house in Palm Beach earlier this year, placing him in close proximity to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.