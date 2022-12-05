Switzerland to BAN Electric Vehicles Amid Energy Crisis

Switzerland is planning to ban the use of electric vehicles (EVs) this winter due to the ongoing energy crisis, according to reports.

Due to its dependence on imports, Swiss authorities are worried about a crippling energy crisis this winter. About 60% of Switzerland’s energy comes from hydroelectric power.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Another 30% is generated from nuclear power plants, which the government has already decided to phase out. Traditional fossil fuels and wind farms make up the remainder of Switzerland’s energy sources, according to Euro Weekly News.

Fox News reported:

The Telegraph reported on Saturday that Swiss officials have drafted emergency proposals that restrict power usage if things get bad this winter. For example, shops may need to reduce their hours, streaming services may need to be limited and buildings may only be heated to 20 degrees Celsius, or 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

Other bans, according to the Telegraph, may include concerts, theater performances and sporting events, all to prevent a blackout. The country’s emergency plan is split into two tiers: crisis and emergency. It also has three levels of restrictions in the first tier and two levels of restriction in the third tier. Swiss officials will activate each tier and level based on supply level. At the very minimum, buildings will only be able to be heated to 20 degrees Celsius. As things intensify, electric vehicles will be limited to essential trips, and in the worst-case scenario, concerts and sporting events will cease. Additional measures like escalators and holiday lights getting turned off, leaf blowers getting silenced, and cryptocurrency mining getting banned are also included in the plan.

It can be recalled that similar events happened in California, where residents were urged to avoid charging their electric vehicles during peak hours to avoid power outages.

“Californians are strongly urged to lower electricity use by setting thermostats to 78 or higher, health permitting, avoid using major appliances, and turning off all unnecessary lights,” officials announced. “Tomorrow’s Flex Alert is the fourth consecutive call for conservation, as much of the state remains gripped in an extensive heat wave.”

The announcement comes after days of passing a law banning new sales of gasoline-powered cars by 2035.