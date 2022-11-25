Swiss Doctor Locked Away in Mental Asylum for Questioning COVID Lockdowns

Top Swiss cardiologist Dr. Thomas Binder has been deemed ‘insane’ by the Swiss government and locked away in a mental asylum after he spoke out against COVID lockdowns.

Dr. Binder has been an outspoken critic of COVID restrictions since the start of the pandemic.

On April 9, 2020 he slammed the government’s response to COVID and provided his own analysis of the virus via a post on his own website.

Armstrongeconomics.com reports: Three days later, a day before Easter, 60 armed police officers and 20 members of the Kantonspolizei Aargau’s anti-terrorism unit forcibly removed Dr. Binder from his home. Authorities searched through the doctor’s online activity and could not find anything to use against him. However, an emergency room doctor who was working with the authorities arrived and diagnosed Dr. Binder with “corona insanity.” He was locked away in a mental asylum for questioning the COVID narrative.

Yet, he refuses to be silenced. He is now a member of the Doctors for COVID Ethics and the German Physicians and Scientists for Health, Freedom, and Democracy. I applaud him for still speaking against coronavirus mandates despite the government’s pitiful attempt to silence him.