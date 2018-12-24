Swedish Politician Sent To Prison For ‘Sexually Exploiting’ Child Refugee

A 45-year-old female politician in Sweden has been sentenced to 6 months in prison for sexually exploiting a refugee child.

The woman, a far-left Social Democrat, repeatedly had sex with an underage Afghan boy at a refugee centre while promising to reward him with an iPhone, alcohol, tobacco, and a Swedish passport.

According to the judgment, the woman had sex with the Afghan on at least 10 different occasions in 2017, both at the centre and in her home.

On the first occasion, the boy had helped her carry a massage table home. She began to massage him and according to the boy, then initiated sex with him.

Voice of Europe reports: The Afghan claims that the 45-year-old insisted on unprotected sex because she wanted to get pregnant with him.

In addition to her political commitment, she is also an officer in the Armed Forces. The Afghan says that she showed him her uniform and gun, and that he was afraid something would happen if he told someone what had happened.

According to the Afghan, the 45-year-old initiated the sex.

The woman, on the other hand, claimed that she was indeed interested in a relationship with the Afghan, but that it was “entirely” he who took the initiative.

According to the District Court, it is “obvious” that the 16-year-old has been dependent on the woman. Though the exact age of the refugee child has not been established.

She was sentenced to six months in prison and will also pay 8,000 euros in damages to the Afghan.