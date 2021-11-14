Swedish Doctors Demand The Pfizer Jab Is Banned Over Suspected Fraud

A group Swedish doctors and researchers have signed a petition demanding an end to the roll out of Pfizer covid vaccinations in their country due to suspected fraud.

According to a former Pfizer subcontractor truned whistlwblower, the big pharma company falsified data, unblinded patients, hired inadequately trained vaccinators and were very slow to follow up on side effects reported in the Phase III study of the Pfizer vaccine.

The petition penned by Swedish health experts suggests that the extent of the suspected side effects of Pfizer jabs is “gigantic.”

The petition reads:

“It undermines confidence in Pfizer, which is responsible for testing the vaccine and for the safety of the vaccine currently used by Swedes, including hundreds of thousands of children.

“The extent of the number of reported suspected side effects of the covid vaccine is also gigantic, for example in Sweden during the ten months that vaccination has taken place 83,744 suspected side effects have been reported, which is more than 10 times more than all side effects reported per year during the most recent years for all drugs and vaccines, a total of about 25,000 substances.”

“The strong suspicion that parts of the clinical trial of Pfizer’s vaccine were not performed in a scientifically acceptable manner and where the study results can not be considered reliable, combined with the large extent of reported suspected side effects after vaccination, many of a serious nature, makes us as doctors, researchers and immunologists are deeply concerned”.

The Expose reports: These shocking revelations were reported in a paper published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), revealing that the company, called Ventavia Research Group, heavily manipulated the phase III study for Pfizer’s covid vaccine during the autumn of 2020, just months before it was rushed into production and distribution.

This incriminating information was sent to the BMJ by a company whistle-blower, which in turn prompted a group of 16 Swedish doctors and researchers to circulate a petition calling on the Pfizer vaccine to no longer be administered in the Nordic country.

Sputnik News reported: “The staff who performed quality checks were reportedly overwhelmed by the amount of problems they discovered. The BMJ (study) concluded that the trial raised questions about data integrity and regulatory oversight.”

The 16 signatories of the petition called the revelations “extremely serious,” adding that the adverse reactions associated with Pfizer’s jabs are “gigantic.”

“For instance, in Sweden alone during the ten months that vaccination has taken place wholly 83,744 suspected side effects have been reported – which is more than ten times more than all side effects reported for all drugs and vaccines per year in the immediately preceding years, for a total of about 25,000 substances, the authors emphasised,” Sputnik explained.

The 16 Swedish researchers say that it is clear that Pfizer’s phase III clinical trial was “not performed in a scientifically acceptable manner.” This also means that its results “cannot be considered reliable:

“… combined with the large extent of reported suspected adverse reactions after vaccination, including many of serious nature, makes us, doctors, researchers and immunologists deeply concerned, not least for children who are at extremely low risk of serious COVID-19 disease, but who are at risk of serious side effects,” the signatories added.

Until a proper risk-benefit analysis can be conducted on the Pfizer vaccine, the signatories are calling for an immediate moratorium on the drug for all age groups.

Since speaking out, the whistle-blower, Brook Jackson, has been fired from her position as regional director at Ventavia, which is based in Texas. Jackson’s firing reportedly occurred almost immediately after she filed a complaint with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the situation.

Jackson provided the BMJ with tons of internal company documents, photos, audio recordings, and emails that substantiate her claims. However, the FDA was not interested in her complaints.