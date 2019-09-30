Swedish Church Claims Greta Thunberg Is ‘Successor Of Christ’

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg is a “Successor of Christ” due to her defense of the environment, according to a Swedish Church — however the claim has sparked a furious backlash from some Christians who say the claim is blasphemous.

It seems that 16-year-old Thunberg’s behavior of skipping classes every Friday to protest outside the Swedish Parliament inspired the Limhamns Kyrka Church in Sweden.

The Limhamns Kyrka Church wrote on Twitter: “Announcement! Jesus of Nazareth named one of his successors, Greta Thunberg.“

The tweet was posted in 2018 and proved controversial with many Christians accusing the Church of blasphemy.

However, others expressed less controversial opinions about the teenage activist, who has been diagnosed with autism and obsessive compulsive disorder.

“Greta is just a girl. Adults used her in a bad way”, one user commented.