Sweden’s Psychological Defense Agency Admits Conspiracy Theories Are “Basically True”

Sweden’s Psychological Defense Agency admitted that conspiracy theories are “basically true,” with its head asserting, “good disinformation is actually not false.”

The agency’s boss Henrik Landerholm made the bizarre comments during an interview with the London Times.

“Good disinformation is actually not false. Good disinformation is basically true and only somewhat tweaked,” he declared.

Summit.news reports: The context of the piece was the often made assumption that Russia is helping to spread “disinformation” in order to “exploit polarization and sow division” in European countries like Sweden.

This all begs the question, if effective disinformation is “basically true,” how on earth is it “disinformation”?

And how is it right that Big Tech is colluding with governments to censor such information on the premise that it is factually inaccurate if in reality, as Landerholm admits, the information is “basically true”?

How is it fair to demonize individuals who spread such “disinformation” as unwitting stooges of Russia if the “disinformation” is actually factual, whether it be about the migrant crisis, the cost of living crisis, national elections or anything else?

Swedes are rightly concerned about the country’s inability to handle waves of migrants, something that has provably led to spikes in serious crimes.

Does that make them “Putin’s propagandists,” despite the fact they are raising genuine concerns about the state of Sweden?

Reclaim the Net’s Didi Rankovic compared the agency’s admission to Orwell’s famous 1984 line, “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”

“What the fear of Russian disinformation – or apparent fear of it – has clearly managed is to make some state bodies, like Sweden’s Psychological Defense Agency, part ways with basic logic – and not be afraid to admit it to the world,” he writes.

“Any arbiter of “good and bad disinformation” operating on such nuance is entering the dangerous territory of becoming the judge and jury of truth, and producing bias that can be used and abused beyond any one crisis and political circumstance.”