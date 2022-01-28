Sweden Decides Not To Recommend Covid Jabs for Children

The Public Health Agency of Sweden has announced that it has opted against endorsing covid vaccinations for children under the age of twelve.

In its guidance for the upcoming spring term, the Swedish government agency said that administering jabs to that age group would not have a major effect on the spread of Covid and would offer little very medical benefit to the children

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Agency official Britta Bjorkholm told reporters: “With the knowledge we have today, with a low risk for serious disease for kids, we don’t see any clear benefit with vaccinating them“

RT reports: The decision may be revisited if new information becomes available or a new variant of the virus changes the risk-reward analysis for vaccinating children.

Sweden’s decision is contrary to a trend toward countries approving vaccination of younger and younger children, especially with Covid-19’s Omicron variant spreading rapidly. Such counties as Germany, France, Italy and Spain have approved jabs for children as young as 5. In the US, chief White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters on Wednesday that he expects three-dose regimens to eventually be approved for children as young as 6 months old.

Proponents of vaccinating children have argued that even though risks of serious illness or death from Covid-19 are relatively low in young people, they can spread the virus to more vulnerable segments of the population. Swedish health officials, however, argue that vaccinating small kids would entails no great benefit – either to them or to the people around them.

“A general vaccination from the age of 5 is also not expected to have any major effect on the spread of infection at present, neither in the group of children aged 5–11 nor among other groups in the population,” the Public Health Agency said.

Sweden was one of the few countries that opted against a full-scale lockdown at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.