Swalwell Did Have Sexual Relationship with Chinese Communist Spy – Report

Democrat Rep Eric Swalwell reportedly did have a sexual relationship with a Chinese communist spy.

On Friday the FBI briefed GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Speaker Pelosi on Swalwell’s relationship with the Chinse spy Fang Fang.

Gateway Pundit reports: McCarthy emerged from the briefing Friday afternoon and told reporters at the Capitol that Swalwell ‘should not be on intel’ committee.

“I just think there are definitely 200 other Democrats that I know could fill that place,” McCarthy said.

Swalwell currently sits on the House Intelligence Committee and has access to some of the nation’s most highly classified information.

Fang was a “bundler” for Eric Swalwell and other Democrat candidates but it was also believed the Chinese spy and honeypot had an intimate relationship with Swalwell.

Rep. Swalwell however refused to confirm if he had an intimate relationship with Fang Fang.

On Friday, a source on Capitol Hill confirmed to the Federalist that Swalwell indeed had a sexual relationship with Fang Fang.

“A source on Capitol Hill confirmed to @FDRLST today that Rep. Eric Swalwell had a sexual relationship with communist Chinese spy Fang Fang. The FBI finally briefed congressional leaders today on the details of Fang Fang’s interactions with lawmakers on behalf of communist China.” -Via Federalist co-founder Sean Davis.