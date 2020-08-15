Susan Rice: POTUS ‘Sends Troops’ to ‘Attack Peaceful Protestors’

Obama’s former national security advisor Susan Rice has attacked President Trump in a new interview, falsely accusing POTUS of deploying troops onto city streets to “attack peaceful protestors.”

Speaking with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday, Rice slammed President Trump’s attempts to stop the violent riots and looting in Democrat-run cities.

“He sends troops into the streets of our cities to attack peaceful protesters,” Rice snapped.

She also repeated far-left debunked conspiracy theories about Trump colluding with Russia.

“The Russians continue to do, and have stepped up their effort to, interfere in our elections, with, it seems, the blessing of Donald Trump,” Rice falsely claimed.

Maddow prompted Rice by asking, “Let me just ask you about something else about which you’ve been really outspoken, and that is what we should sort of expect over the next, I guess, 83 days and the ‘small d’ democratic threat that the president will try to delegitimize the election, that he will try to mess with people’s ability to vote, that he will defy the results of the election if it turns out that he loses his office. How are you thinking about those things now?”

Dailywire.com reports: Maddow gushed, “After a lifetime in national security positions; knowing Vice President Biden as well as you know him; facing down these kinds of challenges and threats; what do you think we should all have in mind, or what do you think the country should be working on to try to shore ourselves up and brace ourselves for the worst-case scenario in terms of what this president might do with the peaceful transfer of power?”

Rice immediately waxed hyperbolic: “Rachel, this is an extraordinary circumstance that we find ourselves in; we’ve never, at least in our lifetimes, had a President of the United States who has told us that he may not abide by the results of the election, has told us that he may seek to delay the election itself, has told us that he’s going to cast doubt on the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and go out of his way to make it as hard as possible for Americans to exercise their constitutional right to vote. It’s unbelievable.”

“And then he sends troops into the streets of our cities to attack peaceful protesters,” Rice claimed, before resorting to hyperbole again and her perspective that Trump wanted Russia to interfere in the 2020 election:

The range of possible threats that he poses to our democracy is truly quite mind-boggling. And I think it’s really important for the America people to be aware of this. And that’s before you get to — what we understand now from our intelligence community — the Russians continue to do and have stepped up their efforts to interfere in our elections, with, it seems, the blessing of Donald Trump, who has said he would accept foreign help in the election and has refused to call out Russia on any number of things, least of all its involvement in the 2020 election.

“And so, the American people first of all have to be aware,” Rice pontificated. “Secondly, I believe we have to come out and vote no matter what, hopefully through absentee ballots where that’s deemed to be the safest way through early voting, but we have to vote and the result should be overwhelming. The more resounding the outcome, the harder it is for Donald Trump to manipulate and obscure a potential loss. And we just have to be super, super vigilant to all of these different scenarios.”

Rice pretended to be bipartisan: “I believe that we have bipartisan interest in elections being fair and transparent. It affects candidates up and down the ballot, not just at the presidential level. So even if Republicans think that it’s in their interest for Donald Trump to retain power by any means necessary, it may not be in their interest, because the same tools that he uses to his own advantage can disadvantage members of both parties.”

Then Rice sang the praises of Joe Biden: “So the American people just need to be on top of this and we need to be vigilant and we need to not let anybody, Republican or Democrat, get away with any games. We know in Joe Biden we have somebody we can trust in that regard as well as every other.”