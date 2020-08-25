Survivor of Communism Fights Tears As He Warns History Is Repeating In Democrat-Led Cities

Cuban-born legal immigrant Maximo Alvarez fought tears as he cautioned Americans against falling for the empty promises of socialism pushed by the radical left, warning that the United States will become engulfed in chaos, poverty and human tragedy.

If America fails and the left’s forces of socialism prevail in the November election, he warned Monday, then “there will be nowhere else to go” for those who love freedom.

“My family has fled totalitarianism and communism more than once. First my dad from Spain, then from Cuba,” Alvarez, who lives in Miami, said during an emotional speech.

It’s not the first time Alvarez has experienced a destructive leftist like the one he sees unfolding in Democrat-led American cities today.

“I am here to tell you: We cannot let them take over our country. I heard the promises of Fidel Castro, and I can never forget all those who grew up around me, who look like me, who suffered and starved and died because they believed those empty promises, they swallowed the communist poison pill.”

Alvarez pointed out how the Cuban dictator originally tried to “hide the truth” of the policies he espoused.

“But the country I was born in is gone, totally destroyed,” he said. “When I watch the news in Seattle, in Chicago, Portland and other cities, when I see the history being rewritten, when I hear the promises, I hear echoes of the former life I never wanted to hear again. I see shadows I thought I had outrun.”

Alvarez, an entrepreneur, warned that leftist policies the likes of which Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has vowed to roll out in America, might sound good in theory, but in reality they bring chaos, poverty and human tragedy.

Alvarez went on to argue that Biden “is mostly concerned about power.”

The businessman discussed his gratitude for a country that allowed him to “build my American dream through hard work and determination.”

“I may be Cuban-born, but I am 100 percent American. This is the greatest country in the world,” he said.

“And I said this before,” Alvarez added, “if I gave away everything that I have today, it would not equal 1 percent of what I was given when I came to this great country of ours: the gift of freedom. Right now, it is up to us to decide our fate and to choose freedom over oppression.

“President Trump — he’s fighting the forces of anarchy and communism,” Alvarez said. But Biden and “the rest of the D.C. swamp,” he added, “would hand the country over to those dangerous forces.

“You and I will decide. And here’s what I’ve decided. My decision is very easy: I choose President Trump because I choose America, I choose freedom.

“I still hear my dad,” Alvarez concluded while fighting back tears, “there is no other place to go.”

“Thank you, and may the good Lord bless America.”