Survey Reveals People Who Identify as ‘Left-Wing’ Are More Likely To Be Diagnosed With Mental Illness

A new survey of more than 8,000 people has found that those who identify with left-wing political beliefs are more likely to have been diagnosed with a mental illness.

Ann Coulter’s famous “liberalism is a mental disorder” catchphrase now seems to have the data to support it.

Carried out by Slate Star Codex, the survey gathered a wealth of data from respondents about their education, religious, demographic, lifestyle and political views.

The results indicated that people who occupy the far left of the political spectrum are the most likely to have been “formally diagnosed with depression, borderline personality disorder, bipolar disorder, or schizophrenia.”

The results also indicate that the highest percentage of respondents (38%) who admit to being diagnosed with forms of mental illness also identify politically as “Marxists.”

In contrast, just 12.1% of conservatives say they have been diagnosed with a mental illness.

While the survey is by no means scientific, it does give an insight into how mentally ill people are more likely to be attracted to extreme leftist beliefs, which in a lifestyle sense usually promote a lack of moral responsibility.

“It’s not a myth that left-wingers are more mentally ill,” said conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. “And it’s not a surprise the internet has elevated crazy people with too much time on their hands to a central place in the national discourse. The “social web” is a social fucking catastrophe.”