Survey: Less Than Half of America Believes Biden Won the 2020 Election

Less than half of the American population believe that Joe Biden actually won the presidential election on November 3, according to a Tuesday survey from Just the News Daily and pollster Scott Rasmussen.

The survey, conducted between November 5-7 among 1,200 registered voters, asked participants, “Who do you believe legitimately won the presidential election this year?”

The results showed that 49 percent believe Biden won the presidential election. Over one-third of voters believe Trump won the presidential election, and 16 percent remain “not sure” about who the victor was.

Breitbart.com reports: Views are sharply divided along partisan lines. Over three-fourths of Republicans, 77 percent, believe Trump won, compared to 12 percent who said Biden and 11 percent who said they were unsure. By contrast, 87 percent of Democrats believe the former vice president won, six percent believe Trump won, and seven percent remain unsure. While a plurality of independents, 42 percent, said Biden won, nearly a quarter said Trump won, and one-third remain unsure.

Democrats comprised 37 percent of the weighted sample, followed by Republicans (32 percent), and others outside of either major party (30 percent). The survey concluded prior to major news networks calling the race for the former vice president on Saturday.

The margin of error is +/- 2.8 percent.

The survey coincides with a Morning Consult/Politico survey, which found that the majority of Republicans, or 70 percent, do not believe the election was free or fair.