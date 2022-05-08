Survey Find Most Parents Are Hesitant To Vaccinate Their Younger Kids Against Covid

Most parents in the US are hesitant to get their youngest children vaccinated against covid-19, according to the results of a new survey.

The Economist/YouGov survey asked parents with children under five years old if they planned on getting them vaccinated.

Breitbart reports: A majority, 52 percent, said they are either not getting their children vaccinated or are “not sure.” Of the 52 percent, specifically, 34 percent said they will “not” get their children vaccinated, and 17 percent said they are not sure. Forty-eight percent however, said they plan to do so.

The survey was taken April 30 to May 2, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens.

It coincides with a KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey, which found that just 18 percent of parents are eager to get their youngest children vaccinated.

As Breitbart News reported:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to meet in June to publicly review vaccines for children under the age of five. Nevertheless, most children, roughly 75 percent, have already contracted the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).