Survey: Everyone Now Hates Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has become one of the most hated public figures in America, according to a survey released this week.

A Politico/Morning Consult survey taken on March 6, sampling 1990 registered voters, found that Cuomo’s favorability stood at a poor 21 percent. Fifty-four percent find him unfavorable, followed by 15 percent who did not express an opinion.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

His favorability among Democrats, stands at just 34 percent, with 39 percent finding him unfavorable.

Additionally, 75 percent of Republicans and 57 percent of independents found Cuomo detestable.

The poll comes as Cuomo continues to face fallout from the sexual assault scandal and the nursing home death scandal rocking his administration.

Breitbart.com reports: A sixth woman stepped forward Tuesday, accusing Cuomo of inappropriately touching her at the governor’s mansion last year. Cuomo, however, has denied the mounting allegations and told New Yorkers at a press conference last week that he has “never touched anyone inappropriately.”

He did say, however, that he realized he “acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” although he said it was wholly unintentional.

“I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it, and frankly, I am embarrassed by it, and that’s not easy to say. But that’s there truth,” [sic] he said, urging New Yorkers to “wait for the facts from the attorney general’s report before forming an opinion.”