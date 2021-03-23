Survey: Biden Supporters Now Experiencing ‘Voters Remorse’ as Approval Rating Plummets

Joe Biden supporters have begun expressing “voters remorse” as his administration continues to unroll deeply unpopular far-left policies.

Biden’s job approval rating has plummeted three points since Friday, as Democrats in the House continue to unravel their far-left agenda, including the Equality Act, H.R. 1, and mass amnesty.

Monday’s Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll showed Biden gathering a 49 percent approval rating and 49 percent disapproval rating.

“The latest figures include 32% who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 42% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -10,” the survey stated.

Breitbart.com reports: Monday’s figures represent a three-point drop, as Biden’s approval stood at 52 percent on Friday, March 18. His “strongly disapprove” ticked up two points since Friday, rising from 40 percent to 42 percent, and his “strongly approve” dipped one point, dropping from 33 percent to 32 percent.

The dip comes as the Democrat-led House and Senate continue to pursue a range of radical progressive policies in the early months of Biden’s presidency, including mass amnesty.

Last week, the House passed the “Dream and Promise Act” and the “Farm Workforce Modernization Act.”

As Breitbart News reported, the “Dream and Promise Act” would “grant amnesty to several million illegal immigrants that allegedly were brought to the United States as children by their illegal immigrant parents” and cost an estimated $35 billion over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) analysis.