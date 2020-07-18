Surgical Castration, Death Penalty Approved as ‘Appropriate Punishment’ For Pedophiles in Kashmir

Pakistan-controlled Kashmir has passed a bill allowing surgical castration and the death penalty as punishment for those found guilty of child rape and sexual abuse, so that it serves as a deterrent for other pedophiles, according to the lawmaker who introduced the bill.

“Child abuse is very heinous crime and it happens that child abusers are out of jail after few years and then they start abusing the children again,” said Azad Kashmir’s member of Legislative Assembly, Ahmed Raza Qadri.

Qadri said it is for this reason he introduced the bill that was passed in the Assembly on Wednesday. “If they are out of jail they cannot abuse children again.”

The manner of castration, whether surgical or chemical, will be decided by the judiciary. The bill also allows other punishments such as life imprisonment or the death penalty.

“It will be up to the judge which sentence he awards keeping in view the circumstances,” explained Raza.

The bill will need to be signed by Azad Kashmir President Masood Khan for it to become law, something Raza expects will happen in the next few days.

Germany Uncovers Enormous Pedophile Ring With 30,000+ Members

The German state of North Rhine Westphalia has uncovered an enormous pedophile ring of at least 30,000 pedophiles who share child pornography and exchange advice regarding how to drug and rape babies and young children.

Officials from the North-Rhine Westphalia cyber crime unit said on Monday it had uncovered the pedophile ring after a nine month cyber crime investigation.

“I hadn’t reckoned with the extent of child abuse on the internet,” said state Justice Minister Peter Beisenbach.

“They get instructions from other users on what sedatives one should give children in order to abuse them. A discussion ensues on which children can be abused.’’

Mr Beisenbach said he was deeply shocked and appalled at the depravity that has been uncovered.

“I felt sick when I heard it but it has also made us more determined to pursue this inquiry,’’ he said. “I fear it is going to be more than 30,000 suspects.”

Pedophilia is entrenched in “high society” around the world and there is “proof” that elite pedophiles are sex trafficking children for their deranged pleasure, says Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger, who has urged the world to wake up to the “horrible reality.”

RELATED: Judge’s Son Walks Free After Pleading Guilty to 35 Counts of Trafficking Child Porn

The phenomenon of elite pedophilia is systematic and entrenched, according to Larry Sanger, who warned “many of the Beautiful People know about child sex trafficking by elites” before adding “some participate in it, and… the media and courts cover it up.”

Sanger, who co-founded Wikipedia, coining the name and writing much of its original governing policy, has now turned his formidable attention to the scourge of elite pedophilia, saying “This is not a joke and it’s real.”