Supreme Court Votes to END Roe v Wade – Liberals Outraged

The US Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade in a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, according to leaked documents.
The draft opinion was leaked to the press – which immediately sparked a furious backlash by liberals.
The Daily Mail reports: The opinion draft – originally obtained by Politico – was written by Justice Samuel Alito, one of the six justices appointed by Republican presidents on the nine-member court, repudiating both Roe and the 1992 Planned Parenthood vs. Casey decision.
‘Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,’ Alito writes. ‘We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,’ he continues in the document, titled ‘Opinion of the Court.’
‘It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.’
Politico noted that this is the first such case in modern history of a Supreme Court draft decision being leaked to the public while the case was still pending.
