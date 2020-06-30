Supreme Court Rules Foreign Soros-Backed Operatives Have NO RIGHTS Under US Constitution

The Supreme Court ruled against George Soros’ Alliance for Open Society International on Monday, stating that foreign Soros-backed operatives do not have First Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution.

The Alliance for Open Society International hoped to receive federal funds earmarked to stop HIV/AIDS throughout the world. However, the Soros operatives hit a snag due to an act of Congress banning any organization that supports prostitution from taking these funds.

The pro-prostitution leftist group attempted to sue to get around that act of Congress, but were rebuked by the conservative majority.

Brett Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion for the case.

“In sum, plaintiffs’ foreign affiliates are foreign organizations, and foreign organizations operating abroad possess no rights under the U. S. Constitution,” Kavanaugh wrote.

“We appreciate that plaintiffs would prefer to affiliate with foreign organizations that do not oppose prostitution,” Kavanaugh continued. “But Congress required foreign organizations to oppose prostitution in return for American funding. And plaintiffs cannot export their own First Amendment rights to shield foreign organizations from Congress’s funding conditions.”

“Those foreign organizations are legally separate from the American organizations. And because foreign organizations operating abroad do not possess constitutional rights, those foreign organizations do not have a First Amendment right to disregard the Policy Requirement,” he continued.

In the case of Agency for International Development v. Alliance for Open Society International, Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, and John Roberts ruled against 1st Amendment right for the Soros front. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissented against the majority while Justice Elena Kagan did not take part in the case.

Justice Thomas wrote a concurrence to Kavanaugh’s opinion in favor of the ruling as well. He went even further than Kavanaugh in supporting Congress’ prohibition on issuing HIV relief funds to organizations that support prostitution.

“The Policy Requirement does not violate the First Amendment, regardless of whether it is applied to respondents, respondents’ legally distinct foreign affiliates, or any other organization, foreign or domestic,” Thomas wrote.

The Soros network has issued a statement condemning the Supreme Court ruling and the fact they will be denied federal funds because of their international support for the flesh trade.

“The Supreme Court upheld the U.S. government’s quest to impose its harmful ideological agenda on U.S. organizations and restrict their right to free speech,” said Patrick Gaspard, president of the Open Society Foundations.

“The Anti-Prostitution Pledge compromises the fight against HIV by impeding and stigmatizing efforts to deliver health services. Condemnation of marginalized groups is not a public health strategy,” Gaspard added.

Regardless of their whining, the Supreme Court decision is final.