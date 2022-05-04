Supreme Court Leaker Named & Shamed – Media Blackout

The name of the far-left Supreme Court clerk who leaked the draft opinion overturning Roe V. Wade on Tuesday has been leaked online – and the mainstream media is refusing to cover it.

There is currently one prominent name floating around Twitter in connection to the leak. NewsPunch can neither confirm nor deny if this is the person who leaked the ruling:

A person called Amit Jain clerks for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.



As a Yale student, Jain blasted Yale for supporting Brett Kavanaugh's nomination.



Jain was quoted in a 2017 Politico piece by Josh Gerstein.



Today, Gerstein published the draft SCOTUS opinion on Roe. — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 3, 2022

Twitchy.com reports: Again, just a theory but an interesting one, especially during an election year.

All I’m gonna say is Amit Jain signed a letter while at Yale blasting Yale for supporting g Kavanaugh. Go google who he clerks for atm — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 3, 2022

And if you Google who Jain clerks for you find it’s … SOTOMAYOR.

The plot thickens.

Don’t take my word for it https://t.co/q6Kyi8HoV8 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 3, 2022

If I’m gone in the morning, it was nice knowing y’all 😂 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 3, 2022

Ha!

We know the feeling.

🚨 🚨 INBOX: “Also found it interesting Jain was quoted in a Gerstein piece previously…” https://t.co/TCOrIvKn6y — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 3, 2022

Very interesting.

Because this is now making waves, this dates back to when Sotomayor made some really incorrect comments about COVID & kids, and I wanted to see who her clerks are bc I would never ever want my judge looking so dumb. That’s when I discovered the clerk signed the letter re Kav — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 3, 2022

Also bc this is twitter and most people are not too bright, I am not saying that’s who leaked it.



But I honestly cannot imagine, even as a law student, signing such a letter, and then clerking along side him. Poor judgment and goes to character (or lack thereof) imo — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 3, 2022

All fair points.

If it is proven that Sotomayor’s office was behind the leak — and that’s still an if — it wouldn’t be the first time this year her office appeared to be behind a political leak. https://t.co/nzpAyxnhH9 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 3, 2022

Wolking is correct, this is all still an if BUT … it wouldn’t be the first time Sotomayor’s office appeared to be behind a political leak this year.