Supporting Saudi-Led War On Yemen Is ‘In America’s Best Interest’ Says Pompeo

Mike Pompeo has defended US support for the Saudi-led war against Yemen, saying it is ‘in America’s best interest”.

According to the US Secretary of State: “The support we’re providing to the Saudis as they attempt to engage these dangerous missiles systems is in America’s best interest”

He blamed Iran for the ongoing civil war in Yemen, despite a congressional resolution to end support for the Saudi led coalition in the country.

“With respect to the civil war, this is Iranian-led,” Pompeo told The Hill on Monday

Press TV reports: Pompeo made the comments in reference to missile attacks launched by Yemen’s popular Houthi Ansarullah movement, which is defending the country against the Saudi-led invasion.

Seeking to deter the Saudis from further attacks, Ansarullah has targeted a number of strategic Saudi installations, including airports.

“Airplanes flying through King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh are at risk, and the United States has an obligation to protect our citizens,” said Pompeo.

The US has been generously providing arms support for the kingdom and its allies during their onslaught against Yemen. Washington has also provided the coalition logistical assistance, including bombing coordinates.

Washington’s support for Riyadh’s war, however, has come under increasing scrutiny in Congress ever since the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey last October.

Earlier this month, the US President Donald Trump vetoed a congressional war powers resolution against US support for the war. Backers of the resolution believe the American involvement is an act of war and, therefore, needs approval from Congress.

Last week, senior US Senator Bernie Sanders, who originally co-sponsored the anti-war resolution, wrote a letter to fellow Senators urging them to override Trump’s veto in a bid to “protect” Congress’s constitutional authority.