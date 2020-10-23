Superstar Rapper Wacka Flocka Flame Endorses Trump: He’s a ‘Better President’ Than Obama

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign continues to gain support from traditionally Democrat demographics, with a series of high-profile black Americans backing the incumbent president.

Superstar rapper Waka Flocka Flame is the latest influential African American to endorse Trump, stating that in his opinion President Donald Trump “is a better president” than his predecessor Barack Obama.

President Trump’s approval rating with black Americans has gone through the roof, hitting an unprecedented 46% after the presidential debate according to Rasmussen polls. This is devastating for the Democrats who need at least 80% of the African American vote to remain relevant.

The comments came when the 34-year-old rapper responded to a post on Instagram from DJ Akademiks who wrote on his social media page that, “The big homie [Barack Obama] violated [Donald Trump] at a rally event today,” per Revolt TV in a piece published Thursday.

Included in his post, was a clip from Obama’s recent appearance on the campaign trail for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. It was captured by the Shade Room.

The rapper born, Juaquin James Malphurs, jumped into the DJ’s comments section and responded to one person who wrote, “People who really think Trump is a better President than Obama [are clowns].”

“Guess I’m a clown,” Flocka replied.

The “No Hands” hitmaker later shared on his social media account, “There are two types of people in this world: Those who resist change in favor of nostalgia and those who move with the times and create a better future.”

And in a follow-up post. He captioned another one, “Arguments go as far as your education!! Since 1789 – 2020 Only people for Blacks are Blacks don’t ever f*cking forget that.”

And next to the post was a message that read, “Understanding what reasons are big enough means you have to understand how people are motivated by one or two things: either avoiding a loss or acquiring a potential gain.”

It’s happening.



After 50 years of absolute Democrat corruption and destruction the black community is looking for change.



And it’s not going to be with Joe “You Ain’t Black” Biden.

Last night’s debate was devastating for Joe Biden and the Democrats.



On Friday Rasmussen Report’s numbers on black voters and Trump was up to 46%!

This is devastating news for Democrats who need at least 80% of the black vote to remain relevant.