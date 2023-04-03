Study Reveals Fully Vaxxed Lose 25 Years of Life, As Average Lifespans Plummet

People who received the experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may have a reduced life expectancy of 25 years, according to a new study conducted by analyzing data from various sources, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Cleveland Clinic, and insurance companies.

The analysis revealed a troubling pattern of decreasing life expectancy in individuals who received multiple doses of the vaccine. The study was conducted by Josh Stirling, a renowned insurance analyst and founder of the Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives.

The findings of Stirling’s study are deeply concerning, and have raised questions about the long-term effects of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the negative impact of each vaccine dose on health does not diminish over time and may even continue indefinitely. Shockingly, the CDC’s All-Cause Mortality data indicates that mortality rates increased by 7% in 2022 for each vaccine dose administered, as compared to the previous year.

Depopulation agenda

Individuals who received five doses of the vaccine were 35% more likely to pass away in 2022 than in 2021. Similarly, those who had received a single dose were 7% more likely to die in 2022 than in 2021.

In contrast, individuals who had not received any doses of the vaccine did not demonstrate an increased risk of mortality in 2022 as compared to the previous year.

These findings raise concerns about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly in the long term.

The available data suggests a concerning trend of increasing excess deaths and mortality rates worldwide, despite decreasing levels of COVID-19 vaccinations.

For instance, the issue is not unique to the United States, as it is also affecting countries globally. In Australia, for example, recent government data revealed that excess deaths in 2022 were a staggering 5162% higher than in previous years.

Additionally, the risk of contracting Omicron has risen dramatically for doubly vaccinated Australians, who were previously 10.72 times more likely to catch it than the unvaccinated.

Now, they are 20 times more likely, while triply or more vaccinated individuals are 35 times more likely, as per the latest statistics from NSW Health.

According to a study based on Cleveland government data, the average lifespan of an unvaccinated man is around 80 years. However, the rate of vaccinated individuals dying is growing in comparison to the unvaccinated.

The study also revealed that an individual who is currently 30 years old and has received four or five vaccine doses can now expect to live no longer than 55 years old.