Study Reveals America’s Filthiest, Disease-Ridden Cities Are ALL Run by Democrats

February 25, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Study reveals America's filthiest cities are all run by Democrats
A new study has revealed that America’s top filthiest cities, which are often riddled with diseases, are all run by Democrats.

Outdoor company LawnStarter commissioned a survey that analyzed 152 of the largest cities across the US for pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. They discovered that Houston, Texas, secured the number 1 spot for the dirtiest city, followed by Newark, New Jersey; San Bernardino, California; Detroit, Michigan; and Jersey City, New Jersey. 

Summit.news reports: We then dug deeper and found Democratic mayors run the top five dirtiest. 

  • Houston: Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner
  • Newark: Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka
  • San Bernadino: Democratic Party-endorsed Mayor Helen Tran
  • Detroit: Democratic Mayor Mike Duggan
  • Jersey City: Democratic Mayor Steven Fulop

Here are the top ten dirtiest cities:

On the flip side, LawnStarter found Republican Mayor Bobby Dyer of Virginia Beach ran the cleanest city in the US. 

