Study Reveals America’s Filthiest, Disease-Ridden Cities Are ALL Run by Democrats

A new study has revealed that America’s top filthiest cities, which are often riddled with diseases, are all run by Democrats.
Outdoor company LawnStarter commissioned a survey that analyzed 152 of the largest cities across the US for pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. They discovered that Houston, Texas, secured the number 1 spot for the dirtiest city, followed by Newark, New Jersey; San Bernardino, California; Detroit, Michigan; and Jersey City, New Jersey.
Summit.news reports: We then dug deeper and found Democratic mayors run the top five dirtiest.
- Houston: Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner
- Newark: Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka
- San Bernadino: Democratic Party-endorsed Mayor Helen Tran
- Detroit: Democratic Mayor Mike Duggan
- Jersey City: Democratic Mayor Steven Fulop
Here are the top ten dirtiest cities:
On the flip side, LawnStarter found Republican Mayor Bobby Dyer of Virginia Beach ran the cleanest city in the US.
