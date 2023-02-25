Study Reveals America’s Filthiest, Disease-Ridden Cities Are ALL Run by Democrats

A new study has revealed that America’s top filthiest cities, which are often riddled with diseases, are all run by Democrats.

Outdoor company LawnStarter commissioned a survey that analyzed 152 of the largest cities across the US for pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. They discovered that Houston, Texas, secured the number 1 spot for the dirtiest city, followed by Newark, New Jersey; San Bernardino, California; Detroit, Michigan; and Jersey City, New Jersey.

Here are the top ten dirtiest cities:

On the flip side, LawnStarter found Republican Mayor Bobby Dyer of Virginia Beach ran the cleanest city in the US.