Study Finds Organ Recipients Rejecting Transplant After Getting COVID Jab

A new study has found that organ recipients are rejecting transplants after getting the COVID jab.

The experimental jab may be to blame for some transplant recipients’ rejection of their new organ, reports WISH-TV.

Greatgameindia.com reports: Acute corneal allografts are being rejected by vaccinated patients who have had the treatment, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. According to researchers, the root of the problem may be a systemic inflammatory reaction brought on by the post-jab injection.

The cornea is a person’s eye’s outermost layer. Corneal grafts are utilized to repair a damaged cornea. The operation is widely regarded as one of the most successful organ transplant procedures, with minimal rejection rates. It improves the appearance of the damaged cornea while restoring eyesight and reducing eye pain.

Data from 23 studies was collected by Japanese researchers. A total of 23 eyes were evaluated from 21 patients who had received corneal graft surgeries. Graft rejection developed somewhere from one day to six weeks after vaccination in all patients, even several who had the operation done twenty years prior.

“As the virus continues to spread, additional booster COVID-19 vaccines are expected,” study authors wrote in the paper. “Therefore, proper follow-up of corneal allograft recipients and interventions to prevent corneal allograft rejection after they received the COVID-19 may be crucial.”

Blood clots, heart inflammation, and Guillain-Barre syndrome are examples of the new risks associated with the immunization.