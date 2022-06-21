Study Finds Low Sperm Count in Vaccinated Men

Men who receive the Covid-19 jab are finding their sperm counts plummeting to abnormally low levels, according to a new peer-reviewed study.

Covid-19 jabs temporarily impairs semen concentration and total motile count among semen donors, a new study published this week states.

NEW – Pfizer's primary mRNA injections "temporarily" impair semen concentration and total motile count among donors.



Read the study here.