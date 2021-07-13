Study: Climate Change Is As Much An Emergency As Covid & Deaths ‘Should Be Tracked Daily’

Climate change is as much of an emergency as the Covid-19 pandemic and should be treated in the same way, according to a new study.

Researchers say that Governments should put out daily figures on how many deaths are being caused by adverse weather like they do with the coronavirus.

The Mail Online reports: The Glasgow Caledonian University study says that climate change, ‘despite ultimately being more deadly than the virus’, has ‘failed to elicit the same level of urgency’ among governments and civil society.

Researchers said there is a need to integrate Covid-19 recovery with climate action.

Dr Mithika Mwenda, executive director of PACJA, said: ‘We are now past the point where we can address the Covid-19 pandemic and the climate emergency as separate crises.

‘This report shows that the pandemic has not only forestalled urgently needed action to halt and begin reversing global warming, but it has also worsened existing vulnerabilities to climate change, weakened the adaptive capacities of communities and countries, especially in Africa, and raised the cost of future climate action.’

The research comes after a parliamentary report warned of a ‘backlash’ if the Government does not win over the public’s trust for bringing in radical measures such as a ban on new gas boilers, petrol and diesel cars, eating less meat and reducing car journeys.

Failure to get the public on board about the need for measures to curb global warming could lead to unrest, said the Commons business committee.