Study By Leading Cardiologist Exposes ‘Pandemic Of Misinformation’

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a leading consultant cardiologist has demanded that the serious side-effects of the covid jabs are fully investigated and that raw trial data from Pfizer’s vaccine trial are released for independent analysis.
Dr Malhotra is not an anti vaxxer by any means and was actually one of the first people in the UK to take two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and promote them live on television.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
He now says that since the rollout of the vaccine, the evidence of its effectiveness and true rates of its adverse events has changed. (or as many others have long suggest…there was no change, it was the same all along)
Latest Videos
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
Elites Panic As Queen’s Death Threatens To Expose Pedophile Ring
In August he wrote an open letter to the then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden calling for the immediate release of the raw data from Pfizer’s original Covid-19 vaccine trial.
Then the following month he made what he called the most important announcement of his life and career and linked to his two-part research paper.
Entitled “Curing the pandemic of misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines through real evidence-based medicine”, real-world data reveal that suggests a greater risk of suffering a serious adverse event from the vaccine than being hospitalised with the covid virus.
In the following video he joins Dan Wootton on GB TV to discuss the new Covid study
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Study By Leading Cardiologist Exposes ‘Pandemic Of Misinformation’ - October 13, 2022
- New Zealand Plans To Tax Cow Flatulance & Sheep Urine In World-First Climate Levy - October 12, 2022
- Exodus Of Hospital Doctors Puts NHS At Risk Of ‘Complete Collapse’ - October 12, 2022