Strzok: Loretta Lynch’s DOJ Put Special ‘Filter’ on Clinton Emails

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch put a special filter on Hillary Clinton’s emails, preventing the FBI from conducting a thorough investigation, Peter Strzok’s testimony reveals.

Republican Congressman Doug Collins (GA) on Thursday released transcript from Strzok’s June 2018 testimony.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Peter Strzok told then-Majority General Counsel Zachary Somers that the Department of Justice made a deal with the FBI not to search for, or investigate Clinton Foundation emails.

Mr. Somers asked Peter Strzok if the Clinton Foundation was on Hillary’s private server to which Strzok replied, ” I believe on one of the servers, if not others.”

When asked if the FBI was given access to Clinton Foundation emails as part of the investigation into Hillary’s private server, Strzok said, “We [FBI] were not. We did not have access.”

“My recollection is that the access to those emails were based on consent that was negotiated between DOJ attorneys and counsel for Hillary Clinton,” Strzok said.

Strzok went on to explain that the FBI did not initially have access to Hillary Clinton’s servers, but over time they obtained possession of them.

“The possession of those servers was based upon the negotiation of the DOJ attorneys for consent,” Strzok explained. “We lacked probable cause to get a search warrant for those servers,” Strzok added as he tried to explain why the FBI agreed to negotiate with the DOJ.

So what exactly did this negotiation look like?

Peter Strzok said there was a “significant filter team” that was put in place to make sure the FBI was only allowed to search for terms approved on a list.

For example, “limits of domains, date ranges and people” were put into place so the FBI could not investigate the Clinton Foundation emails on Hillary Clinton’s private servers.

Screenshot of the exchange between Mr. Somers and Peter Strzok:

The second page of questioning from Mr. Somers reveals there was a deal struck between the DOJ and FBI or “consent” worked out between DOJ attorneys and counsel for Hillary Clinton.

Peter Strzok also revealed there was a “filter team” put in place to limit the searches:

This is a clear example of the two-tiered justice system that is infecting this country — Hillary Clinton’s attorneys were allowed to “negotiate” with the feds to make sure they didn’t find her Clinton Foundation emails which would show she was peddling influence and power in a pay-to-play scheme while she was the head of the Department of State.

In contrast, the FBI, guns drawn, breaks down the doors of Trump associates in pre-dawn raids and violates attorney client privilege without fear of reprisal.

According to reports, the FBI is currently investigating the Clinton Foundation.

The Clintons aren’t the only ones who are guilty of corruption — everyone who worked to protect Hillary Clinton and the criminal Clinton Foundation should be investigated and prosecuted.