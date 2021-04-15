“Street Fighter” Pelosi Claims She Would Have Fought Off Capitol Rioters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has claimed that she would have fought the Capitol rioters with her stilettos had they managed to find her.

When asked if the mob had frightened her, Pelosi replied, “I’m pretty tough. I’m a street fighter.”

The street fighter who also called George Floyd’s death a public assassination, said that she would have helped Floyd had she been there at the time. She said she would have “just pulled Derek Chauvin off”

Daily Caller reports: Pelosi and other members of Congress were in the House chamber on Jan. 6 when a group of rioters entered seeking to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Pelosi was asked by USA Today what she would have done if she wasn’t evacuated in time, to which she responded, “Well, I’m pretty tough. I’m a street fighter. They would have had a battle on their hands.”

Pelosi held up her four-inch stiletto heels and said, “I would have had these,” according to USA Today.

One of the Capitol rioters, Richard Barnett, was photographed putting his feet on Pelosi’s desk and taking an envelope from her desk