Stormy Daniels Viciously Attacks Melania Trump: “FIRST TW*T!”

Porn star Stormy Daniels issued a scathing attack at Melania Trump on Thursday, referring to the First Lady as the “first twat.”

During a Twitter tirade, the 40-year-old responded to criticism that she colluded with Democrat operatives and Michael Avenatti in order to try to take down Trump.

“Excuse me while I cry myself to sleep. Maybe the first twat needs her jacket pressed…you know the “I don’t care” one? Haha,” Stormy tweeted.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Daniels was responding to a Twitter user who had said that they will never forgive the porn star for trashing the president or colluding with the Democrats and Michael Avenatti.

